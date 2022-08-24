Midland College reopens aviation program

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College is reopening their aviation program after shutting it down two years ago.

“This is the best news we’ve had in years! We’ve worked our tails off and another guy with us that was a former student kind of headed the reinstatement challenge,” said Program Chair Tommy Branon.

The Midland College board voted unanimously yesterday to reopen their Aviation Maintenance Technology Program.

The college shut down the program in June of 2020 due to low enrollment numbers, but the remaining students were allowed to complete the program over the past few years.

The board’s decision came as a great surprise for the aviation community that worked hard to show their support for the program.

“I was expecting them not to reinstate us you just don’t know and so i went in expecting the worst and the best came out,” said Branon.

Midland College President Steve Thomas says a positive job forecast and industry growth played a huge role in their decision.

“Obviously the aviation community is very passionate about flying and needing personnel to work on their planes etc., and so I think it was well received that were willing to give it a try again,” said Thomas.

Midland College has a hangar at the Midland International Air and Space Port where students work with professors and their many aircrafts throughout the program.

Thomas says the program was reopened on the condition that they recruit students and find external financial help.

“We’re really pleased that we were able to respond to this community need and were hoping and expecting it to be very successful,” said Thomas.

The goal is to officially open the program to students in January of 2023.

Thomas says this fall they will focus on recruiting students, marketing and building community support for the program.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.