Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home

Multiple police units lined up near Hays Elementary School in Odessa (Credit: Corina Hernandez)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Odessa.

Police say that at around 2:40 a.m. Officers were called to a disturbance on the 1100 block of Jeter.

When they got there, they found a man lying in the front yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect involved in the shooting has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.

We will update this story as more information is released.

