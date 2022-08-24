Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home identified

Man found shot to death in Odessa
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now released the name of the man shot dead Wednesday morning.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Jody Goode. Goode was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation showed he was in a fight with a known associate prior to the shooting. An individual reportedly saw the assault and shot Goode multiple times in defense of a third person.

No arrests have been made at this time.

*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

Original Story:

One man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Odessa.

Police say that at around 2:40 a.m. Officers were called to a disturbance on the 1100 block of Jeter.

When they got there, they found a man lying in the front yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect involved in the shooting has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.

We will update this story as more information is released.

