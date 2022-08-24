Lamar donates billboard to Permian Basin icons

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you are driving around in Odessa you may notice a billboard dedicated to Buddy Hale and coach Gary Gaines.

Lamar outdoor advertising created this billboard to honor both Permian icons.

The billboards are electronic and will run in three locations right now.

I -20 at JBS Parkway, Kermit Highway and Grant and Highway 191 on the north service road just past La Hacienda.

Lamar says they did this because they live and work in this community and wanted to pay their respects to the fans of mojo and the families of both men.

