Heavy police presence near Hays Elementary in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There is a heavy police presence reported near Hays Elementary School in Odessa Wednesday morning.

Very little information was given from Odessa Police officials on what happened.

Viewer photos from the scene show many OPD units in the roadway in a nearby neighborhood.

Mike Adkins with Ector County ISD says that Hays Magnet Elementary was not affected, nor was put on lockdown.

The scene did slightly affect the morning’s dropoff at the school.

We will update this story as more information is released.

