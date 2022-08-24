ECISD student facing charges for alleged threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD Police have charged a student with exhibition or threat of a firearm after he allegedly made a statement about getting a gun and shooting kids.

The student is a 7th-grader at Crockett Middle School. ECISD officers received a call about the statement early Wednesday morning and quickly worked to find the student; the boy did not have a weapon.

In addition to the criminal charge, the school is conducting a threat assessment of the situation to ensure the safety of students and staff moving forward.

ECISD officials want to thank those that came forward with the information, and want to remind all students, parents and community members that all threats will be taken seriously, investigated, and if substantiated will lead to criminal charges.

