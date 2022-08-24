ECISD police investigating fight, stabbing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD reports that ECISD police are investigating a fight between two Odessa High School students, one of whom was stabbed during the fight.

The two boys agreed to fight, near the end of the school day. The student who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the other is being sought. ECISD said no other students and staff members at the school were threatened.

ECISD officers and Odessa Police Department are still investigating this situation. School leaders want to assure parents this is behavior is unacceptable and they will take extra precautions as classes resume tomorrow.

Students are urged to alert an adult on campus if they see or hear anything out of the ordinary or trouble between students.

