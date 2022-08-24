26th Annual Trio of Gardens with Keep Midland Beautiful

Keep Midland Beautiful
Keep Midland Beautiful(Keep Midland Beautiful)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Occidental Petroleum, The Morrow Family Foundation, Karmen and Billy Bryant, ConocoPhillips, Fasken Oil and Ranch Ltd, Republic Services and SM Energy present the 26th Annual Trio of Gardens benefiting Keep Midland Beautiful.

Participants can view three of Midland’s most beautiful gardens and learn from Master Gardeners and other professionals about the best ways to garden and landscape in Midland. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, September 11th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those attending the tour will be eligible to win a gift certificate to Alldredge Gardens worth $500 – and support KMB

All proceeds from this event help fund Keep Midland Beautiful projects and programs, like the Texas Recycles Day Collection Site and KMB’s two annual cleanups.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of.

Pre-sale tickets are available at www.keepmidlandbeautiful.org or by QR code on posters around Midland.

Tickets are also available from KMB Board of Directors or by calling the KMB office at 688-7745.

Addresses for Trio of Gardens this year are 4806 Rustic Trail, 13 Saddle Club, and the Southwest Corner of Cimarron and Racquet Club Drive

