Two people shot after fight at Odessa park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the hunt for a woman accused of shooting two people at a park over the weekend.

Police say that on Sunday at 10:20 p.m. they received a call of a gunshot victim at Woodson Park.

Investigators learned that a fight had broken out there and two women were shot.

One of the gunshot victims was taken to Medical Center Hospital and is still being treated for her injuries.

The other gunshot victim was treated at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Odessa Police have issued an arrest warrant for Cavaya Jefferson, 18.

If anyone has any information, please contact Odessa Police. The investigation is ongoing.

