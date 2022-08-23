Two people shot after fight at Odessa park

18-year-old wanted in connection to shooting
(Midland - Odessa)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the hunt for a woman accused of shooting two people at a park over the weekend.

Police say that on Sunday at 10:20 p.m. they received a call of a gunshot victim at Woodson Park.

Investigators learned that a fight had broken out there and two women were shot.

One of the gunshot victims was taken to Medical Center Hospital and is still being treated for her injuries.

The other gunshot victim was treated at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Odessa Police have issued an arrest warrant for Cavaya Jefferson, 18.

If anyone has any information, please contact Odessa Police. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa
Major accident at the intersection of West County and West University.
Three children taken to hospital in critical condition after major crash in Odessa
Pedestrian killed in crash on FM 307
Midland woman dies after being hit by car
Boil Water Notice 8/16
Boil Water Notice for Ector County Utility District rescinded

Latest News

Permian Coach Gary Gaines
Legendary Permian coach Gary Gaines dies at 73
Mug shot of Vitale Justice
Odessa man indicted on murder charge
Odessa veteran turns 100
Odessa veteran turns 100
Odessa veteran turns 100
Odessa resident turns 100