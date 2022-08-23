Permian Basin MPO discuss new loop around Midland-Odessa

Outer Loop Discussion
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Right now, Loop 338 surrounds Odessa and Loop 250 surrounds Midland, soon there may be a new outer loop around Midland and Odessa.

Tuesday, at Odessa College, the third townhall meeting was held for The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization to hear what West Texans have to say about how the loop can benefit the area.

The plans are for the loop to be constructed on the outer area of Midland and Odessa.

Executive Director of The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization, Cameron Walker, said the road will be able to improve safety, economics and mobility around the area.

“People are very excited about the concept of building a road that will relieve some of the pressures in the region, like traffic on I-20, like congestion, and like crashes,” Walker said.

The town hall meetings are the initial phase of this project, with the first meeting taking place in September of last year and the second in May.

The second phase of the project will consist of location and funding.

The current phase is funded by Federal Highways, and construction funding will come from TxDot and federal dollars.

If the road makes it to the final stage, West Texans can expect an easier and faster way to commute around the area.

