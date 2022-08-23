Midland ISD works to prevent student vaping

MISD, Texas (KOSA) - As schools are back in session, some students might be peer pressured to vape.

Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes is a national organization that works to prevent kids from using tobacco at a young age.

This organization’s main goal is to help kids and parents see signs of tobacco use in their children before they get addicted.

The legal age in Texas to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is 21 years old.

But that doesn’t always stop kids from trying them. According to the American Lung Association, in Texas, electronic cigarettes are a major contributor to the use of tobacco among teens.

PAVE co-founder, Dorian Fuhrman says that electronic cigarettes can become addicting for young people because of the concentration of nicotine it contains.

“Nicotine itself is a gateway drug. You know they’ve been doing studies on nicotine since the 50s’. That has been proven that nicotine is a gateway drug,” Fuhrman says.

Fuhrman says that the thousands of flavors in tobacco products help make kids addicted to vaping.

And that if flavored nicotine was banned in the U.S., teens wouldn’t get addicted to vaping.

Chief of the MISD police, Arthur Barclay, says removing flavors would be a solution.

“If there weren’t flavors involved in vaping, then a lot of students wouldn’t get involved in that process of vaping in the first place. If the flavoring was taken out of vape devices then a lot of them might even consider discontinuing using it,” Barclay said.

MISD Director of Health services, Imo Jean Douglas says that parents that see a change in their children’s behavior could be a sign of them using tobacco products.

Not just for parents but also for teachers to pay attention to the signs.

“A change in their grades, you notice something is different physically, mentally, emotionally with that student. and or you’re seeing different things in that students behavior pattern. I would encourage them to have a conversation with that student,” Douglas said.

PAVE also has a list of signs to determine if your child may be vaping.

Some signs include drinking more water, dry cough, mood swings, jitteriness and more.

Both PAVE and MISD advocate speaking to your child at a young age if you want them to avoid vaping.

