Midland ISD Fire Safety Tech loses home to fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -“I do this for a living and it’s not going to happen to me,” thought MISD’s Fire Safety Tech Joe Lopez.

After working for over 20 years in fire safety and spending the last 15 years as a fire code official and licensed fire equipment technician, Lopez never imagined his work would one day hit so close to home.

“A neighbor drove by, stopped and saw the flames in the front of the house and the trees were starting to catch on fire, alerted me, I woke up opened up the front door figuring I left my porch light on, next thing I know I walk into a wall of fire,” said Lopez.

On April 30th Lopez fell asleep around 1:00am and four hours later he awoke to his trailer home where he had lived for almost 27 years, being engulfed in flames.

Lopez’s years of experience immediately kicked in and on first instinct he used a fire extinguisher to buy himself 54 seconds to safely evacuate himself and his three dogs.

All of his belongings were destroyed that night and all three of his dogs were put down due to the smoke inhalation which damaged their lungs.

“Life is life, that’s one thing you can’t replace, I am slowly now rebuilding and starting over with memories and collectables stuff like that, but it all went up in smoke really fast,” said Lopez.

Despite his own tragedy, his experience has fueled his passion for his work as a fire safety tech for Midland Independent School District. He is determined to ensure all staff and students know how to safely evacuate and react in crisis.

“Fire doesn’t care it can happen to anyone anytime anywhere you don’t know, its unpredictable and I’m trying to use that with my training in fire safety and as a victim to let people know the importance of why we need to take this seriously,” said Lopez.

Lopez wants everyone to be fire conscious, especially out here in west Texas. You never know, all it takes is a little fire safety training, to save a life.

