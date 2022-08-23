Midland College hosting welcome week for students

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time in two years, Midland College is celebrating the start of the fall semester with in-person activities and events.

“Because of the COVID pandemic, for the past two fall semesters, most of our ‘Welcome Week’ events have been virtual,” Taneekwa Hurdle, Student Activities coordinator, explained. “Now, thankfully, we are able to have several ‘in-person’ activities on campus to not only welcome students to the beginning of this academic year, but also celebrate Midland College’s 50th anniversary.”

Yesterday and this morning, MC students started the day with donuts and coffee in the Marie Hall Academic Building. Members of MC’s Career Services and Student Resources team will be on hand to help direct students to classes.

Tuesday night, at 6:30, MC students are invited to participate in Essential Bingo at the Scharbauer Student Center for a chance to win prizes to help jump-start college living. Prizes include laptops, mini-refrigerators, flat screen smart TVs, air pods, Xbox and more!

On Thursday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., the MC Language Hub invites all students to enjoy complimentary pizza in Room 182 of the main campus Technology Center Building. The Hub offers services and workshops absolutely free to MC students such as tips for learning online, formatting in MLA, APA and Chicago styles, essay fundamentals, creative writing tips and tutoring sessions.

Then, on Thursday evening from 6:00-7:30, the Midland College Art department hosts an opening reception for the current exhibit in the Allison Fine Arts Building McCormick Gallery that includes photography by retired MC Art Professor Kent Moss, his students and colleagues. MC invites the community to the reception and/or to view the exhibit at any time between now and September 30. McCormick Gallery hours are 8:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Fridays.

The welcome week concludes at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center on Friday at 7:00 p.m. with a special Back-To-School MC 50th Anniversary concert featuring Latin artist and Tejano star AJ Castillo, known for his unique accordion sound and style. Tejano Grammy teen winner and native Midlander Tristan Ramos will open the show. The public is invited; doors open at 6:00 p.m. Come early to enjoy some of Midland’s best food truck fare. Trucks will be parked in the Chap Center parking lot. Fore more information about the concert and information regarding Al G. Langford Chaparral Center policies, please visit www.midland.edu/aj-castillo

Finally, next Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in the Marie Hall Academic Building, the Midland College Student Activities Office hosts “Chaps Connect,” a student involvement and resource fair. Students will enjoy a free lunch as they explore opportunities for engagement by meeting and learning about MC clubs and organizations and connecting with campus and community resources and services.

