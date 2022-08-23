Former Permian players and faculty reflect on legacy of Coach Gary Gaines

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Coach Gary Gaines will forever be remembered for putting Odessa, Texas on the map and the silver screen.

Gaines was the head coach for Permian from 1986 through 1989. Mojo went on to win the state title in 1989 after a perfect season going 16 and 0.

Today, former players, colleagues, and current panthers reflect on the man Coach Gaines was, and the lessons he passed down.

When most Americans think of Odessa, Texas they think of Friday Night Lights and coach Gary Gaines.

But to those who knew Gary Gaines, he was a far cry from the character portrayed by Billy Bob Thornton.

“Man, he was larger than life. You talk about Coach Gaines; he was stoic. It wasn’t someone you couldn’t just walk up and talk to, I didn’t feel that way just because he was the boss” former player Kevin Mannix said.

“He brought wisdom, his character of being a Christian man and he didn’t cuss hardly at all. I don’t think he really did it in front of us at all. It was someone we looked up to, someone we wanted to inspire and, we wanted to win for,” said former player Steve Womack’s said.

“He preached family, he preached about togetherness, and I knew that was going to be a success for teams to come. He just needed to get it all together and start it in there” said former player Felipe Davila.

Vance Washington, current Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for the Panthers, not only played under Gaines but also coached under Gaines.

“You know what I remember is as a player that he had a lot of fire, he’d get after you. Then coming back to work for him was so different and as everyone talks about what character and man he was and just a great guy. I’ll always be thankful he gave me the opportunity to come back here and Coach and be a part of Permian again” said Vance Washington, Permian High Football Asst. Head Coach, and Defensive Coordinator.

Longtime Permian staple Ms. Faught has been at the school since 1972. She remembers Gaines as a family man above all.

“He was a wonderful father; he was a leader. Sharron, his wife. I adored her, but I could never tell what color her hair was going to be at the next fort all game. He was a great person” said Faught.

It’s been a difficult week for the Permian community, losing both coach Gaines and Mr. Mojo Buddy Hale.

Coach Ellison said they will honor both this upcoming season.

The 2022 season kicks off this Friday.

