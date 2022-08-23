FM 1053 in Pecos County closed

FILE - Road closure
FILE - Road closure(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT reports FM 1053 is closed to through traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial.

Heavy rains have caused large cracks in the surface of the road.

Local traffic will still have access, but no traffic is allowed to pass by the subsidence about 6 miles south of Imperial.

TxDOT are working on repairs, but there is no timeline as of now.

Please do not move barricades; that is a criminal offense.

