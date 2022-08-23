August Pfluger reacts to passing of Coach Gaines

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger issued a statement following the passing of legendary West Texas football coach Gary Gaines.

“Coach Gary Gaines is nothing less than legendary. From playing quarterback at Angelo State University to coaching high school and college football in Denver City, San Angelo, Abilene, Amarillo, Petersburg, Lubbock, Fort Stockton, Monahans, and of course Odessa Permian, his footprints are all over West Texas. Coach Gaines’ career was so much more than an occupation, it was a calling.

“The lore and wonder surrounding Coach Gaines and Permian MOJO made Friday Night Football more than a sport—but a way of life. His legacy lives on through the tens of thousands of players, coaches, and fans whose lives he changed for the better.”

“Thanks to Coach Gaines, the legend of Friday Night Lights will continue to excite and unite our district with the spirit of high school football.

“I speak for the entire 11th District of Texas in saying ‘Thank You’ to Coach Gary Gaines for his incredible impact on our region and state. Please join me in praying for his family and loved ones as they grieve his loss.”

-Congressman August Pfluger

Pfluger’s office is compiling memories of Coach Gaines to commemorate his incredible impact across Texas. If you have a story to share in a video, photo, or text, please upload it to their website here.

