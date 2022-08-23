August Pfluger reacts to passing of Coach Gaines

Permian Coach Gary Gaines
Permian Coach Gary Gaines(None)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger issued a statement following the passing of legendary West Texas football coach Gary Gaines.

“Coach Gary Gaines is nothing less than legendary. From playing quarterback at Angelo State University to coaching high school and college football in Denver City, San Angelo, Abilene, Amarillo, Petersburg, Lubbock, Fort Stockton, Monahans, and of course Odessa Permian, his footprints are all over West Texas. Coach Gaines’ career was so much more than an occupation, it was a calling.

“The lore and wonder surrounding Coach Gaines and Permian MOJO made Friday Night Football more than a sport—but a way of life. His legacy lives on through the tens of thousands of players, coaches, and fans whose lives he changed for the better.”

“Thanks to Coach Gaines, the legend of Friday Night Lights will continue to excite and unite our district with the spirit of high school football.

“I speak for the entire 11th District of Texas in saying ‘Thank You’ to Coach Gary Gaines for his incredible impact on our region and state. Please join me in praying for his family and loved ones as they grieve his loss.”

-Congressman August Pfluger

Pfluger’s office is compiling memories of Coach Gaines to commemorate his incredible impact across Texas. If you have a story to share in a video, photo, or text, please upload it to their website here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa
Major accident at the intersection of West County and West University.
Three children taken to hospital in critical condition after major crash in Odessa
Pedestrian killed in crash on FM 307
Midland woman dies after being hit by car
Boil Water Notice 8/16
Boil Water Notice for Ector County Utility District rescinded

Latest News

CBS7′s Jay Hendricks and Tom Tefertiller recount their memories of the famous Permian coach
CBS7 remembers Coach Gary Gaines
CBS7′s Jay Hendricks and Tom Tefertiller recount their memories of the famous Permian coach
CBS7 remembers Coach Gary Gaines
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man sentenced in Alpine for producing child pornography
FILE - Road closure
FM 1053 in Pecos County closed