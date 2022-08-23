Arrest made in shooting at Odessa park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police tell CBS7 they have now arrested Cavaya Jefferson, 18, in connection to a shooting Sunday night.

She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Her bond is set at $150,000

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police say that on Sunday at 10:20 p.m. they received a call of a gunshot victim at Woodson Park.

Investigators learned that a fight had broken out there and two women were shot.

One of the gunshot victims was taken to Medical Center Hospital and is still being treated for her injuries.

The other gunshot victim was treated at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

