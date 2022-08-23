Arrest made in shooting at Odessa park

Mug shot of Cavaya Jefferson
Mug shot of Cavaya Jefferson(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police tell CBS7 they have now arrested Cavaya Jefferson, 18, in connection to a shooting Sunday night.

She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Her bond is set at $150,000

*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************ORIGINAL STORY:

Police say that on Sunday at 10:20 p.m. they received a call of a gunshot victim at Woodson Park.

Investigators learned that a fight had broken out there and two women were shot.

One of the gunshot victims was taken to Medical Center Hospital and is still being treated for her injuries.

The other gunshot victim was treated at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa
Major accident at the intersection of West County and West University.
Three children taken to hospital in critical condition after major crash in Odessa
Pedestrian killed in crash on FM 307
Midland woman dies after being hit by car
Boil Water Notice 8/16
Boil Water Notice for Ector County Utility District rescinded

Latest News

Permian Coach Gary Gaines
August Pfluger reacts to passing of Coach Gaines
CBS7′s Jay Hendricks and Tom Tefertiller recount their memories of the famous Permian coach
CBS7 remembers Coach Gary Gaines
CBS7′s Jay Hendricks and Tom Tefertiller recount their memories of the famous Permian coach
CBS7 remembers Coach Gary Gaines
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man sentenced in Alpine for producing child pornography
FILE - Road closure
FM 1053 in Pecos County closed