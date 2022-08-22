West Texas Symphony opens 60th season celebration on September 10th

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Symphony is celebrating its 60th season “Diamond Anniversary”.

The opening night titled Your West Texas Symphony takes place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

“We are excited to be back on the stage for a 60th season!” explained Ethan Wills, Executive Director. “This concert continues our momentum with a strong opening concert to a strong season!”

This concert presents a local favorite as well as a new selection. The night begins with Kevin Day’s Blue Hour Skyline. A Texas native, Day is considered one of the brightest young stars in contemporary classical music. His eclectic style includes a mix of contemporary, classic, jazz and other genres. The composer writes,

“Blue Hour Skyline is a symphony orchestra composition that depicts a city that comes alive once the ‘blue hour’ approaches. The ‘blue hour’ often refers to the darker stages of evening twilight, when the skyline transitions from day and becomes fully night. For the city, this is the moment when the lights start to come on, from the buildings, to bridges, to billboards and cars, and people begin to enjoy the bustling nightlife with their family and friends.”

The second half of the performance features Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1. The piece, known as “Titan”, was composed in the late 1880′s, however Mahler continued to revise the work over a span of 15 years into its’ final form. The length and size of the work is grand and is one of his most popular.

Tickets for the opening concert start at $11 and can be purchased at WTXS. ORG or by calling 800-514-3849.

Student tickets are $8 with a paying adult or valid college ID.

Patrons are also invited to experience Symphony SoundBites, a pre-concert supper held before the performance in the Rea-Greathouse Recital Hall at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. By purchasing a ticket to this event, patrons will enjoy dining with friends as Maestro Gary Lewis provides an insider’s view of the evening’s program.

Seating is limited and based on a first-come-first-serve basis. Tickets may be purchased for $26 each by calling the Wagner Noël Box Office at 432-552-4437. The deadline to purchase SoundBites tickets is Friday, Sept. 2.

Your West Texas Symphony is generously sponsored by Midland Symphony Guild, Odessa Symphony Guild, and Ann & Ken Hankins, Jr. For more information on West Texas Symphony events, please visit WTXS.ORG

