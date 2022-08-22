Residents of the Permian Basin could be affected by the Inflation Reduction Act

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, aimed to combat inflation.

One of the goals of this bill is to reduce carbon emissions, which could affect people in the Permian Basin.

The Inflation Reduction Act was put into law to reduce inflation, but Stephen Robertson, of the PBPA says it will ultimately do little to no affect in reducing inflation.

Biden’s 750-billion dollar bill claims to allocate 300 billion to be invested in energy and climate reform.

This is the largest clean energy bill passed in U.S. history.

Democrats say this bill will lower carbon emissions by 40%.

Robertson says the bill will hurt not just people in the Permian Basin, but most Americans.

“So in the hopes of being able to lower energy costs, which really have resulted in inflation, in so many aspects in our economy. Whether it’s for travel, whether it’s for food, whether it’s for services, this is likely going to result in just energy costs continuing to go up,” Robertson said.

West Texas produces over 5 million barrels of oil per day.

Robertson says it’s not just the U.S. that relies on energy produced in the Permian Basin, but also internationally.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, demand for natural energy resources has been in high demand across the world.

“And so if that electricity can’t be there, in reliable fashion, then we’re going to have issues in performing operations out here. Which really the end goal will be that the cost for everything will go up,” Robertson said.

US representative for Texas August Pfluger called the act, “a poorly conceived natural gas tax,” at the house hearing.

He also said that Democrats failed american families and small businesses with this bill.

The White House states that the bill is just a starting point, on a journey to better climate change, but say that President Biden will be aggressive in cutting emissions.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.