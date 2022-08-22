Odessa veteran turns 100

By Shelby Crisp
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s not every day a West Texan turns 100 years old. Monday an Odessa nursing home was able to celebrate that milestone for one of their residents.

Everyone was excited to celebrate and honor 100-year-old World War II veteran Albert Fino.

Fino is a resident of Sienna nursing home in Odessa.

He was surrounded by family, friends and Sienna nursing home staff and residents to help him celebrate this huge milestone

He served in the United States Navy ranked as a Petty Officer during World War II.

He says the party was a surprise, but he feels special to be honored in such a big way.

“I’m kind of self-hearted, yeah you all make me you all make me cry but thank you all thank you all and god bless you,” Fino said.

During his life he learned many things including six language while also spending time as a minister.

Fino credits many of life lessons to the United States and the time he served. He is grateful for the celebration and says he will continue to share his years of wisdom to others.

