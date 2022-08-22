Odessa man indicted on murder charge

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man who has been charged with murder was indicted by a grand jury on the same charge.

Vitale Justice was booked into the Ector County Jail on the murder charge on June 21, 2022.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that Justice is accused of killing his wife.

He says an autopsy was performed and the coroner determined the cause of death was homicide.

Justice remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

