Odessa man indicted on murder charge

Mug shot of Vitale Justice
Mug shot of Vitale Justice(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man who has been charged with murder was indicted by a grand jury on the same charge.

Vitale Justice was booked into the Ector County Jail on the murder charge on June 21, 2022.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that Justice is accused of killing his wife.

He says an autopsy was performed and the coroner determined the cause of death was homicide.

Justice remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa
Major accident at the intersection of West County and West University.
Three children taken to hospital in critical condition after major crash in Odessa
Boil Water Notice 8/16
Boil Water Notice for Ector County Utility District rescinded
Pedestrian killed in crash on FM 307
Midland woman dies after being hit by car

Latest News

Odessa veteran turns 100
Odessa veteran turns 100
Odessa veteran turns 100
Odessa resident turns 100
The Permian Basin Petroleum Association gave its take on the Inflation Reduction Act.
Residents of the Permian Basin could be affected by the Inflation Reduction Act
Man arrested after a fight at Whataburger
Man arrested after fight at Odessa Whataburger