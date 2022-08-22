Man arrested after fight at Odessa Whataburger

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the weekend a man was arrested after a fight at the Whataburger on Eighth Street in Odessa.

The fight was caught on video and posted to social media.

We don’t have much background on what led to the fight just yet.

Odessa police have confirmed that 45-year-old David Campos was arrested for resisting arrest search or transport and public intoxication.

