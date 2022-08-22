Man, 21, severely injured in crash caused by street racers, mother says

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Houston father is fighting for his life after surveillance video shows he was likely hit by street racers while on his motorcycle.

Mother Tracy Martinez says dramatic video from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment her son, 21-year-old Edwin Favela, was mowed down on his motorcycle by street racers.

“I know two cars were racing, and they hit my son,” she said.

Edwin Favela, a 21-year-old father, is fighting for his life after a motorycle crash his mother says was caused by street racers. (Source: Family photos, KHOU via CNN)

Favela is now in very serious condition at the Texas Medical Center.

“He’s still swelling in the brain right now, so they don’t think he’s gonna make it. But we’re still hoping for a miracle,” she said.

Favela was on his way home from work early Friday morning. Video appears to show him turning and, moments later, two cars speeding by.

Favela’s co-worker and family friend, Ernesto Ovalle, says he was the first person on the scene, fighting back tears as he describes a loyal friend and employee.

“He was a great kid. He was a great friend,” Ovalle said.

Video obtained from a gas station a few blocks south around the time of the incident also appears to show two cars traveling at high speeds on the feeder road.

Martinez is especially heartbroken for Favela’s 4-year-old son Aiden, for whom he was working to pay for ear implants.

“He was doing everything he could to earn the money for his son,” she said.

As she prays for a miracle with Favela in the trauma intensive care unit, Martinez is asking whoever is responsible to do the right thing.

“He’s in the hospital. He’s hooked up to machines. You guys did this. You know you did this. No parent wants to go through this. No parent should have to go through this, not at 21,” she said.

The family asks anyone with information to call the police.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.