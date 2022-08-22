Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West Odessa off of North Polaris and West University.

One person has died in the accident.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

CBS7 will keep you updated when more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

