Bynum School has largest headcount in history

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Bynum School in Midland had its largest headcount in the school’s history this year.

The school has grown exponentially since its beginning when four families enrolled in 1984.

“There is no other school like Bynum School and have researched that because we like to work with people that have some common areas with us,” said Bynum’s Executive Director Keri St. John.

Bynum School welcomed 116 new and returning students this year, which is over 50 more students than they had enrolled in 2018.

They kicked off their school year on Monday, welcoming the 13 newly enrolled families.

“There was a lot of excitement we had card my yard come and put-up welcome back to school, so several families came out and took pictures and our classes have been taking pictures, so it was very exciting,” said St. John.

All the students at Bynum have some sort of need, whether it be intellectual or physical. The school offers the students opportunities that can be hard to find elsewhere.

“We go out into the community, serve meals on wheels, work with the food bank, go to the park, see movies go to restaurants, so were able to offer a wide variety of opportunities,” said St. John.

Bynum is the only school in the area that offers programs from preschool through adulthood. Their oldest student is about to turn 50 years old in October.

They have hired new teachers to keep up with their growing student population and even implemented new daily activities including morning music and prayer.

St. John says she is grateful for the staff that has put in a tremendous amount of effort to meet the needs of the students.

Bynum school is a nonprofit, so St. John says they are thankful for all the community support over the years seen through grants and fundraisers.

