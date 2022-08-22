1st Annual West Texas Truck Show Fest takes over the Ector County Coliseum

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The first annual West Texas Truck Show Fest took over the Ector County Coliseum over the weekend in Odessa.

Hundreds of people were in attendance for this show.

The event featured various trucks, food vendors, and live entertainment.

“I think it’s going to male a good impact. Everybody was ready. A lot of people were like “finally’ we got the big one here. These shows are everywhere. All over the United States. All over Texas. Now for Odessa and Midland to have its own, all the locals, everybody’s truck clubs, these companies that build these seam of trucks, they’re excited that we finally get our show in Odessa, Texas,” said Edgar Morales, the organizer from M.E. Productions.

The West Texas Truck Show Fest will return next year in August 2023.

For more information on the event, click here.

