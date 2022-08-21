Two-vehicle collision off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge leads to fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to officials from the City of Odessa, there was a minor vehicle accident off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge this evening. Two drivers were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported.

Due to damage, one car caught fire in engine compartment. OFR units responded to the scene.

No one was transported to the hospital and the fire was extinguished.

