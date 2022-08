FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Fort Stockton alum Jeremy Hickman returned home to coach the team he played for, and that his grandfather led decades ago.

The Panthers have their eyes on a 3rd straight district title, and a deep playoff run.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Ft. Stockton football, and to hear from Coach Hickman and the Panthers.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.