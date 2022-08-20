Odessa College Sewell Auto Tech hosted car show to raise scholarship funds

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over 75 years Odessa College has helped the next generation of students try to achieve their career goals.

Odessa College had a car show this weekend to help raise funds for the Sewell auto tech scholarship to bring more students into the auto tech field.

Students who enter the automotive and diesel technology program will learn skills such as troubleshooting, critical thinking, machine and system repair, and vehicle maintenance.

This program is unlike any other, it gives mechanics of all ages the opportunity at a prosperous and in-demand career with 90 percent of students finding a job after 8 weeks of graduating.

As soon as you walk onto the campus, you’re learning right away with hands-on experience.

And with the car show in place, the department is always looking for more people to join the school.

“So, we’re hosting a car show and the benefits are going to go towards a scholarship for an Odessa College automotive student,” said Zachary James Williams, Assistant Director at the Sewell Auto Tech at Odessa College

Kristal Martinez, a student in the program explains why she tries so hard to recruit people into this field.

“As a woman, I always try to get other women to join the program. You don’t see much in this industry. So if I see a woman or even a young girl interested I might show them around and show them different parts of the car and see if they’re interested as well.” said Kristal Martinez, Odessa College Student

For student Kayden Hicks the high demand for more auto techs in the field is at an all-time high. This program allows students in the Permian Basin to get a jump start on a new career in a short amount of time.

“Just to recruit more people. Everyone needs more techs, at my dealership alone we have 2, we need way more and it’s just a good way to get people to go in,” said Kayden Hicks, Odessa College Student

Other programs at the trade school like the automotive student service educational training allow students to earn money with their internship while learning at the same time with the Ford dealership.

