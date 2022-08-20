OPD confirms 79-year-old missing woman has been found

OPD needs your help locating 79-year-old Helen Woods.
OPD needs your help locating 79-year-old Helen Woods.(CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department says 79-year-old Helen Woods has been found!

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Original Story: OPD needs your help locating 79-year-old Helen Woods. She has a medical condition and was last seen in this red 2012 Buick Lacross on Dixie and University around 10 am today.

If you have any information contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in the 8200 block of...
UPDATE: Identity of victim in Fatal crash on the 8200 block of Highway 191 released
Major accident at the intersection of West County and West University.
Three children taken to hospital in critical condition after major crash in Odessa
Fort Stockton Police Department in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
Fort Stockton man taken into custody
Boil Water Notice 8/16
Boil Water Notice for Ector County Utility District rescinded

Latest News

20th Annual Clay Shooting tournament for the United Way of Midland
20th Annual Clay Shooting tournament for the United Way of Midland
Pigskin Preview: Balmorhea Bears
Pigskin Preview: Balmorhea Bears
Pigskin Preview: Fort Stockton Panthers
Pigskin Preview: Pecos Eagles