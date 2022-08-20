OPD confirms 79-year-old missing woman has been found

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department says 79-year-old Helen Woods has been found!

Original Story: OPD needs your help locating 79-year-old Helen Woods. She has a medical condition and was last seen in this red 2012 Buick Lacross on Dixie and University around 10 am today.

If you have any information contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641.

