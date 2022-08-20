20th Annual Clay Shooting tournament for the United Way of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The United Way of Midland had its annual clay shooting event today and it went off with a bang.

Pull…

That was the common word of today as United Way of Midland held their 20th annual clay shooting fundraiser and for this year their goal was to outdo what they did last year.

United Way of Midland’s mission was to raise 200,000 dollars, and today over at Jake’s Clays in midland the 500 people that showed up out-competed in a clay tournament, followed by lunch and a raffle, with all proceeds raised today going towards the United Way of Midland mission of helping the community.

“So, today kicks off our Annual campaign all the money raised goes back into the community and we award it to nonprofits next spring. Our goal is over 200,000 so we’re hopeful that we’re going to hit that we have over 500 shooters registered in today’s shoot” said Megan Davis, Director of Marketing/Special Events for United Way of Midland

ExxonMobil has been the lead sponsor for several years now with the United Way yearly event and we caught up with one of their workers to see why they keep coming back each year.

“Well from Exxon Mobile’s perspective we realize that the more involved that we get in the community it’s better for not only the community but it’s better for our employees that live in the community as well,” said Derrick Meadows of Production Superintendent for XTO Energy

We also met with a participant to see why they decided to come out and join in on all the fun that was offered today.

“Great to be out here with friends with my team from work enjoying some clay shooting and also contributing to a good cause,” said John Howlett who participated in the clay shooting tournament

Davis did tell us that they did reach their and did surpass the 200,000 dollar goal today and raised 201,000 dollars.

Sponsors and donors are looking forward to next year’s event.

