Young man risks his life to save a family in a mobile home fire

By Noe Ortega
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last Saturday, 18-year-old Bryan Dutchover Garcia, saved the life of the mother of Azaria Williams in a mobile home fire.

The fire unfortunately took the life of Azaria, and Garcia says he wishes he could’ve done more.

Once Garcia arrived at the scene, he was trying to figure out if there was anyone in the mobile home that was on fire.

He tried to get in, but the fence was locked. Instead of trying to break through it, he jumped on top of one of the cars that was parked, and hopped over the fence to see if there was anyone in the home.

Once Garcia was in front of the yard, he began breaking down doors and windows to see if anyone was in there.

Garcia says he didn’t even think about his life when he ran into the burning home..

“I heard screaming at a window so I went to that window, and we couldn’t get it open. So, I started punching and punching it,” Garcia said. “And finally, it broke, and a lady was there, she wasn’t right by the window, but I could hear her, so I jumped in, and I got in there and started feeling around. I felt her and i pulled her and kept pulling her back to the window,”

Garcia wasn’t the only person that helped.

Steven Dominguez and his family were driving by the burning home, and turned around to help, but once he got there, it was too late.

‘The mom kept saying there’s a baby in the back so myself and him tried going back in their but we just couldn’t take the heat,” Dominguez said.

One of the biggest concerns Garcia and Dominguez had was that there was a propane tank right behind the mobile home while it was on fire.

Their biggest concern was the fire would reach it and explode.

Instead they started evacuating the entire neighborhood, but once the fire department showed up, they were able to shut them off.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis says there still isn’t an official reason of the fire started.

One of the fire investigators told Griffis that a fire like that could go up to 1,200 degrees.

Even though Garcia feels like he could’ve done more, Griffis says he’s a hero.

“He’s a hero. He’s a hero whether he wanted to be or not, he’s a hero, and we need more people in our world like that,” Griffis said.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has not given a time frame yet, but say they will be awarding this young man for his bravery.

If you would like to donate to the Williams family, here’s a link to ECSO Facebook page.

