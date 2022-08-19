Six members of a meth distribution ring sentenced to federal prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area.

According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; Andrea Arroyos, 40, of Lubbock; and Ever Garcia, 19, of Mexico, were all part of a meth distribution ring that operated in Midland and Odessa. A joint investigation by the Midland and Odessa Police Departments revealed the group distributed multiple-ounce quantities of meth from an Odessa residence as well as a motel in Odessa.

Camargo-Garcia, Mireles, Valenzuela, Rojero, Arroyos, and Garcia each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, and Garcia also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In addition to Rojero’s sentence of 22 years, Camargo-Garcia was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months; Mireles to 19 years and 7 months; Valenzuela 15 years and 8 months; Arroyos to 15 and 6 months; and Ever Garcia to 16 years and 3 months in prison.

“The prosecution that resulted in these substantial prison sentences sends a strong message that peddling this poison in our communities will simply not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “It is important to note that over two kilograms of methamphetamine and four firearms were seized in connection with the investigation in this case.”

“This is a great example of cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the Permian Basin that has made our communities safer,” said Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke. “The Odessa Police Department appreciates all of our partners and understands that we are stronger when we all work together.”

The Midland and Odessa Police Departments investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Fedock prosecuted the case

