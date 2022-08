ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Coach Floyd White left Midland Legacy after six seasons as an assistant to take the head coaching job at Odessa Compass Academy. He’s trying to build a program that’s in its 3rd season playing UIL varsity football.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Compass, and to hear from Coach White and the Cougars.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.