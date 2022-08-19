Permian Basin Area Foundation announces more than $1.1 Million in scholarship awards

Aug. 19, 2022
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Area Foundation announced more than 1.1 million dollars in scholarship awards for the 2022 to 2023 school year.

The foundation gives grants to nonprofits and scholarships to high school seniors.

Donor and Community Relations Administrator Jennifer Steadman says it feels great to be able to give over one point one million dollars to 360 recipients

She says the scholarships are made possible because of generous donors.

“That’s what we’re here for and our community is to help our nonprofit community and help students better their education and further their education and hopefully come back to midland and reinvest into our community to help it grow,” Steadman says.

The foundation has awarded over $6 million in scholarships to students pursuing a higher education.

Steadman says the foundation is always looking forward to giving away more scholarships every year…

Starting Jan.1 graduating seniors can apply on the foundation’s website here.

You can fund a full list of this year’s recipients here.

Local attorney dies in a crash
Two arrested in shooting in meeting
18-year-old risks his life to save a family from a burning mobile home
