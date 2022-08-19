Odessa Police Department honors fallen officer on 40th anniversary of death

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On August 19th of 1982, Corporal G.T. Toal was killed in a motorcycle accident while performing a funeral escort. Corporal Toal was the first Odessa Police Officer who lost his life in the line of duty.

The Odessa Police Honor Guard placed a wreath at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the police department. It will be displayed until sunset.

Anyone wishing to show their respects is encouraged to visit the memorial during this time.

Two of Corporal Toal’s family members were on hand for this special ceremony. Tracey Nave drove in from Seminole and Jacob Mayo lives in Odessa. Tracey and Jacob remember when this happened. Tracey was 11 years old and Jacob was 6 years old. They are grateful to OPD for paying tribute to their 2nd cousin every year.

