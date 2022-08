MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman has died after a car hit her on FM 307 Monday night.

Gina Daugherty was walking east on FM 307 in the middle of the road causing the driver’s side mirror of a truck to hit her.

Daugherty was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital in critical condition and died of her injuries on Aug. 17.

