Marfa City Attorney taken into custody

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Marfa has released the following statement after City Attorney Teresa Todd was arrested early Friday morning.

“The City of Marfa has been made aware of an issue involving a member of city staff, and we would like to address what is known and assure the community that we are responding. In the early morning hours of August 19 Presidio County deputies and DPS officers were called to the scene of a crash approximately two miles north of Marfa city limits on Highway 17. Upon responding to the accident, it was revealed that Marfa City Attorney Teresa Todd was involved in the accident and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The City of Marfa and Marfa Police Department will not be involved in this investigation and further information is currently limited. We appreciate everyone’s interest and support in this matter.”

CBS7 will update this story with further details as they emerge.

