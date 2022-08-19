Fitbit murder case: Husband sentenced to 65 years in prison for murdering wife

Richard Dabate, who was found guilty back in May of murdering his wife, was sentenced to 65 years in prison. (Source: WFSB)
By Audrey Russo, Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - After nearly seven years of litigation, a Connecticut man has learned his fate.

On Thursday, Richard Dabate was sentenced to 65 years in prison for murdering his wife, Connie Dabate, back in 2015.

WFSB reports Richard Dabate was found guilty earlier this year in the killing that occurred a few days before Christmas.

Prosecutors argued that Richard Dabate’s story of a deadly home invasion didn’t add up when data from Connie Dabate’s Fitbit fitness tracking device showed the mother of two walking around after the time Richard Dabate claimed she was killed.

Experts said that data helped the jury reach its quick verdict in the trial.

Connie Dabate’s family said justice was served, but the case forced them to relive painful memories.

Richard Dabate was not only convicted of murder but also of tampering with evidence and lying to police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Two arrested in shooting in meeting
Two arrested in shooting in Midland
Logo de Midland ISD
Midland ISD teacher resigns
The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in the 8200 block of...
UPDATE: Identity of victim in Fatal crash on the 8200 block of Highway 191 released
ECSO logo
In-Custody death in Ector County

Latest News

Auburn Police: Various gun, ammunition found in I-85 shooting suspect's car
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Border patrol officers uncovered meth and fentanyl hidden inside the laundry basket of a woman...
Border Patrol: Woman crossing border attempts to smuggle meth, fentanyl in laundry basket
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
3 charged in 2018 killing of Boston gangster Whitey Bulger