2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

By Chancelor Winn and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the location, when two people were shot, according to police. Both victims are employees of the restaurant.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect.

CPD District Four units are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Two arrested in shooting in meeting
Two arrested in shooting in Midland
Logo de Midland ISD
Midland ISD teacher resigns
The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in the 8200 block of...
UPDATE: Identity of victim in Fatal crash on the 8200 block of Highway 191 released
ECSO logo
In-Custody death in Ector County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - R. Kelly’s legal team is getting its chance Friday to question the government’s...
R. Kelly’s lawyer gets chance to question government witness
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say
Dean Ritter teaches a class at Midland BJJ in Midland, TX.
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: Blind Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion sees success on the mat
Blind Brazilian Jiu-jitsu world champion sees success on the mat