Road closures due to rain could impact parent drop-off

FILE - Road closure
FILE - Road closure(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Due to rain, the City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings.

These include Lee Street and Tyler Street at the Mulberry Draw. These closures could impact drop-off at DeZavala Elementary.

The city has also closed several low-water crossings at the Scharbauer and Midland Draws. These closures could impact people accessing Legacy Freshman High School and Pease Elementary.

Roadways will be open as soon as conditions allow.

