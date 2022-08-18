Odessa YMCA to host ‘White Out Party’ Fundraiser for new school buses

YMCA logo
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Family YMCA is inviting West Texans to its first-ever White Out party.

This all-white attire, formal event will take place on Saturday, September 16th at 6 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott.

In partnership with Pop Spot Odessa, this party will feature an exclusive shopping experience, fine dining, a live auction, and live music.

Money raised at this event will go towards new school buses that will be used for transporting students at Odessa YMCA Learning Centers.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to raise some much need funds for the children and families that we serve,” said Crissy Medina, CEO/President of the Odessa Family YMCA. “We are honored to collaborate with Pop Spot to put on this fundraiser. The ability to purchase more buses will help us expand our afterschool pick-up services.”

To view sponsor table options and purchase individual tickets, visit our website www.odessaymca.org. Limited sponsor tables are available. To reserve a table, contact Crissy Medina at cmedina@odessaymca.org

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Two arrested in shooting in meeting
Two arrested in shooting in Midland
Logo de Midland ISD
Midland ISD teacher resigns
The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in the 8200 block of...
UPDATE: Identity of victim in Fatal crash on the 8200 block of Highway 191 released
ECSO logo
In-Custody death in Ector County

Latest News

Author to hold storytime at Music City Mall
Author to host storytime at Music City Mall
Midland home catches fire after being struck by lighting
Midland house struck by lightning, catches fire
Midland home catches fire after being struck by lighting
Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire
Burgers for Mike
Odessa Police hosting “Burgers for Mike”