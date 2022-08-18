Odessa YMCA to host ‘White Out Party’ Fundraiser for new school buses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Family YMCA is inviting West Texans to its first-ever White Out party.

This all-white attire, formal event will take place on Saturday, September 16th at 6 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott.

In partnership with Pop Spot Odessa, this party will feature an exclusive shopping experience, fine dining, a live auction, and live music.

Money raised at this event will go towards new school buses that will be used for transporting students at Odessa YMCA Learning Centers.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to raise some much need funds for the children and families that we serve,” said Crissy Medina, CEO/President of the Odessa Family YMCA. “We are honored to collaborate with Pop Spot to put on this fundraiser. The ability to purchase more buses will help us expand our afterschool pick-up services.”

To view sponsor table options and purchase individual tickets, visit our website www.odessaymca.org. Limited sponsor tables are available. To reserve a table, contact Crissy Medina at cmedina@odessaymca.org

