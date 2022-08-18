Odessa Police hosting “Burgers for Mike”
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -From 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. the Odessa police department will host “Burgers for Mike”.
The tickets are sold out online. However, they have about 100 walk-in plates still available.
Mike Troglin was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. You can find out more about his story in the video below:
GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mike-troglin.
Details:
11 am - 2 pm
Odessa Chuckwagon Gang
Barn A Ector County Coliseum - 42nd/Andrews Hwy
Benefits - Corporal Mike Troglin in his fight against cancer.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.