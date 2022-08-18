Odessa Police hosting “Burgers for Mike”

By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -From 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. the Odessa police department will host “Burgers for Mike”.

The tickets are sold out online. However, they have about 100 walk-in plates still available.

Mike Troglin was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. You can find out more about his story in the video below:

https://fb.watch/eZ21Z0Y8Ux/

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mike-troglin.

Details:

11 am - 2 pm

Odessa Chuckwagon Gang

Barn A Ector County Coliseum - 42nd/Andrews Hwy

Benefits - Corporal Mike Troglin in his fight against cancer.

Burgers for Mike
Burgers for Mike(Odessa Police Department)

