Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire

Midland home catches fire after being struck by lighting
Midland home catches fire after being struck by lighting(Anna Foster)
By Noe Ortega
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire.

The family says the home reignited around 3 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come back out to the house and put the fire out again.

The City of Midland says 12 units responded to the scene at around 9 p.m. Upon investigation, it is believed the fire started in the attic due to a lightning strike. The structure was a total loss.

There were no injuries.

Noe Ortega is out at the scene and will be sharing more from the family on CBS7 News throughout the day.

