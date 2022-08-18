Author to host storytime at Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It can be tough for kids to fit in. Imagine being a troll! Join Music City Mall as they present storytime on the Carousel Stage featuring local children’s book author Rosie Talley.

Kids will hear the story of “Linus The Troll”, who teaches us that appearances can be deceiving.

The kids storytime will take place Saturday, September 3rd at 2 p.m. on the Carousel Stage and is free and open to the public.

Kids will enjoy a live reading of the book, a special song and a kids Q&A session moderated by CBS 7 News Anchor Mary Kate Hamilton.

Stick around for kids coloring after or to purchase a book. More details at www.musiccitymall.net

About the Author: Originally from a small farming community in Southeastern Colorado, Rosie Talley resides in West Texas with her husband and daughter. Rosie is the author of Linus the Troll. Ever since childhood, Rosie has had a passion for storytelling. She looks forward to sharing more of her stories in the future. About the Book: As a troll, Linus naturally displays physical characteristics that could appear menacing. Underneath the rough hide of Linus Troll readers discover that despite appearances, “a friend like Linus is hard to find.”

