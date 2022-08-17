UTPB launches Amazon storefront

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fans now have more access to UT Permian Basin Falcon gear with the launch of a new Amazon storefront.

“We are extremely excited to offer UT Permian Basin fans an Amazon storefront to purchase Falcon apparel,” said Director of Athletics Todd Dooley. “We believe in creating a second-to-none fan experience and this eases the ability for Falcon fans everywhere to show their Falcon pride on game day.”

The Amazon storefront will continue updating designs and offerings.

Click here to visit the store.

Fans can also access the Amazon store under the Fans Zone tab on utpbfalcons.com or via the UTPB Athletics App.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.