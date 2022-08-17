Teacher receives $500 from Honda in Midland

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last month, the Honda dealership in Midland has taken nominations for teachers to win a $500 Visa gift card just in time for back to school.

The owner of Honda in Midland says teachers deserve to be recognized... And they’re glad to help educators out.

This year’s winner is grateful for the show of support from her student’s parents.

“I’m beyond grateful that parents think so highly of me,” said winner Lorrie Orosco. “That’s always the best part. That they’re happy. That I’ve done a good job with their children. That kids are my life. I love them, I love to teach.

She also got a gift card to buy things for the classroom, which she says will go a long way in making kids comfortable in school.

