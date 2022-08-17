Sgt. Pepper’s and I’d Rather Bake provide sweet shopping experience

This week on CBS7′s Small Business Summer
Small Business Summer: Sgt. Pepper's and I'd Rather Bake
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The most colorful shop in town is Sgt. Pepper’s in Midland, where you can find all your gifting needs.

Then, after you pick out a sweet gift, you can get a sweet treat.

Sgt. Pepper’s is also home to I’d Rather Bake, offering freshly baked goods every day, custom cakes, private baking parties and more.

It’s the perfect marriage of businesses that fell right into place.

Watch the full story here:

