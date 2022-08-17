Permian Basin International Oil Show donates scholarship money to local colleges

The oil show donated money to local academic institutions
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin International Oil Show donated $282,000 to UT-Permian Basin, Odessa College, Midland College, Texas Tech University and the Desk and Derrick Club this afternoon.

“I really do think one of the great things about being in this region is the generosity of the folks in our communities because there are things possible in midland that I truly believe are only possible here,” said Midland College’s Damon Kennedy.

Representatives from the oil show and the scholarship money recipients gathered at the UTPB engineering building to formally receive the funds.

Since 2007 the oil show has donated $1.4 million in scholarship money to academic institutions.

The presentation touched on the recent decline in students studying engineering due to the negative portrayal of the industry in the media.

“The young people all they hear is the negative aspects and I think our industry has a neat path forward where we tell our story of the amazing benefits fossil fuels play now and, in our future, but also continue to use best technologies and practices to reduce emissions and be a good steward of all these natural resources,” said President of the 2023 Permian Basin International Oil Show Larry Richards.

Richards says the oil show feels that they have an obligation to give back to the community and give students the opportunity to become a part of the oil and gas industry.

“Having this continuing inflow of this talented young people coming in allows us to continue to drive that innovation while also focus on being good stewards of the resources were responsible for as well as the environment,” said Richards.

Midland College’s Damon Kennedy says the scholarship dollars play a huge role in recruiting students for programs where there’s a significant commitment of time to graduate. Including programs that help students enter a career in the energy sector.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Two arrested in shooting in meeting
Two arrested in shooting in Midland
Logo de Midland ISD
Midland ISD teacher resigns
The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in the 8200 block of...
UPDATE: Identity of victim in Fatal crash on the 8200 block of Highway 191 released
ECSO logo
In-Custody death in Ector County

Latest News

Veterans salute John Strachan in Midland
West Texas veterans attended a funeral today for a veteran that had no family
West Texas veterans attended a funeral today for a veteran that had no family
Veterans from Texas come together to honor a veteran's funeral who had no family
Be Excellent: Cindy Vansyckle
The school surprised her with the news of this recognition this afternoon
Midland ISD teacher named Region 18′s Secondary Teacher of the Year