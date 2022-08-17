Permian Basin International Oil Show donates scholarship money to local colleges

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin International Oil Show donated $282,000 to UT-Permian Basin, Odessa College, Midland College, Texas Tech University and the Desk and Derrick Club this afternoon.

“I really do think one of the great things about being in this region is the generosity of the folks in our communities because there are things possible in midland that I truly believe are only possible here,” said Midland College’s Damon Kennedy.

Representatives from the oil show and the scholarship money recipients gathered at the UTPB engineering building to formally receive the funds.

Since 2007 the oil show has donated $1.4 million in scholarship money to academic institutions.

The presentation touched on the recent decline in students studying engineering due to the negative portrayal of the industry in the media.

“The young people all they hear is the negative aspects and I think our industry has a neat path forward where we tell our story of the amazing benefits fossil fuels play now and, in our future, but also continue to use best technologies and practices to reduce emissions and be a good steward of all these natural resources,” said President of the 2023 Permian Basin International Oil Show Larry Richards.

Richards says the oil show feels that they have an obligation to give back to the community and give students the opportunity to become a part of the oil and gas industry.

“Having this continuing inflow of this talented young people coming in allows us to continue to drive that innovation while also focus on being good stewards of the resources were responsible for as well as the environment,” said Richards.

Midland College’s Damon Kennedy says the scholarship dollars play a huge role in recruiting students for programs where there’s a significant commitment of time to graduate. Including programs that help students enter a career in the energy sector.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.