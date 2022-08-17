MISD is a B rated school district

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Education Agency officially graded MISD as a B rated school district.

MISD more than tripled the number of A and B campuses in their district, since the last rating they received in 2019.

“The overriding arch of this whole thing is that we are celebrating student outcomes, and we were able last night to say that we have served our students better and our students were showed growth and our getting the education they need and I think that’s the most important thing,” said School Board President Bryan Murry.

A total of 13 campuses are now A and B rated.

Some of the A rated campuses include Emerson Elementary, Early College High School and Carver Center.

“You know a lot of school districts are seeing where they declined during Covid and their having to fight their way back we’ve already climbed that hill and were ahead of where we were pre-Covid so were ecstatic about the outcomes,” said Murry.

The district also reduced the number of F rated campuses from nine in 2019 to two. Which is the lowest number they’ve had in more than a decade.

It took a lot of strategic planning to provide schools with what they needed to raise the scores.

“The nine campuses that needed the most support we put in what we call the achievement zone, that is continuing for this year, and so that means that they receive additional support from the district office, sometimes it means that they have additional resources, for this year we even lowered the class sizes at those schools because we have a specific focus to ensure those students continue to grow,” said Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey.

Murry says the board is happy about the accomplishment that is a result of the hard work from both students and staff in the district.

They are determined to continue improving in the years to come.

